NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shots fired call reported at a hotel in South Nashville led to the arrest of two men early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Metroplex Drive just before 1 a.m. to respond to reports of shots that were fired at the Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel.

According to Metro police, two men at the hotel allegedly got into a fight which led to the shots being fired.

Officials say no one at the hotel was struck by the gunfire, but both men did receive minor injuries from shards of glass.

Metro police say the men were treated for their injuries at the scene and then taken into custody.

It remains unknown what charges both men are facing at this time. No other information was immediately released.