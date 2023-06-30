NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shots fired call led police to a stolen gun and drugs, but it was certainly not without a fight.

Metro police responded to the shots fired call on Fain Street on Wednesday.

At the scene, police made contact with Wendall Frazier, 24, who says he didn’t hear of any gun shots and he wasn’t in possession of a weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.

For safety, police asked for a pat down, which they say Frazier refused, according to an arrest warrant.

The arrest document states Frazier tried to walk away from police when police informed him that he was not free to leave and stepped in front of him.

Officers deployed an electronic shock device multiple times after Frazier resisted arrest and police said he was seen reaching for his waistband where a gun was observed, according the to the arrest warrant.

Once in custody, Metro police said Frazier gave officers verbal consent to search the Dodge Charger he was driving and had the keys to.

Inside the vehicle, police found two bags of marijuana marked 28 grams each, according to the arrest document.

Police search Frazier and found close to 100 grams of crack cocaine in his possession along with cash, according to arrest records.

During a records check, police said the gun came back as stolen from vehicle in 2022

Police said an ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate Frazier and he refused medical assistance.

Frazier was booked into the Metro jail on multiple felony charges with bond total of $132,500.