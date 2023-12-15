NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fight at a Friday night basketball game led to shots being fired at a middle school along Brick Church Pike, according to Nashville authorities.

Metro dispatch reported a shots fired call came in from LEAD Brick Church shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

A Metro Nashville Police Department officer at the scene told News 2 the fight started inside the school during a basketball game, but then the fight moved outside.

Police said one person shot at the victim, but the victim wasn’t hit.

According to the officer, not only did the suspect drive away from the scene in a black Kia, but the victim also ran from authorities.

No additional details have been released about this incident.