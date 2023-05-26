NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired at its officers in Bordeaux.
Police told News 2 the incident happened just after 3 a.m. Friday.
There’s an active investigation underway in the area of Pheasant Drive and Dove Place.
No officers were injured during the incident and it’s unclear if a squad car was hit by gunfire.
Police currently have nearby roads blocked off as they are searching for suspects.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.