NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired at its officers in Bordeaux.

Police told News 2 the incident happened just after 3 a.m. Friday.

There’s an active investigation underway in the area of Pheasant Drive and Dove Place.

No officers were injured during the incident and it’s unclear if a squad car was hit by gunfire.

Police currently have nearby roads blocked off as they are searching for suspects.