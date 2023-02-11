NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after burglary suspects reportedly shot at his vehicle Saturday night.

According to authorities, the incident took place at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the area around Doverside Drive and Dickerson Pike in Bellshire.

Police tweeted that the sergeant was “working an extra-duty crime reduction initiative” when the shots were fired at his car.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Two people have been taken into custody on Brick Church Pike, officials reported.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.