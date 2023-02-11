NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after burglary suspects reportedly shot at his vehicle Saturday night.
According to authorities, the incident took place at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the area around Doverside Drive and Dickerson Pike in Bellshire.
Police tweeted that the sergeant was “working an extra-duty crime reduction initiative” when the shots were fired at his car.
Two people have been taken into custody on Brick Church Pike, officials reported.
No additional details have been released about this incident.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.