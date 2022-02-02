NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was charged after police said he fired shots at an East Nashville clothing store.

It happened back on November 9, at Young’s Fashion located at 1411 Gallatin Avenue. Police said Tyrone Meriweather attempted to shoplift from the store, but staff tried to intervene. Officials said he then pulled out a handgun and waved it at staff members.

According to a warrant, Meriweather then put the gun away and tried to leave, but as staff attempted to keep their property, he pulled the gun back out and shot at them twice. The warrant said Meriweather missed and hit a window behind them.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance footage, leading officials to his arrest.