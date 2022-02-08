NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old was charged early Tuesday morning after police said he shot at four children back in November.

According to a warrant, on Nov. 14, 2021, at around 6:12 p.m., four juveniles were hanging out a porch at CWA Plaza in East Nashville when a few men pointed and walked toward them. Police said Antonio Neely, 22, then fired at least eight rounds at the children, who ran around the side of the apartment building scared.

Neely reportedly struck one of the children in the neck causing serious injuries. After shooting at the children, surveillance footage captured Neely fleeing on foot to the neighboring Cayce Homes area.

Neely is now faced with six different charges, including aggravated assault and probation violations.

In 2019, Neely was charged after he and two teens rammed multiple police vehicles in Madison while driving a stolen vehicle. At the time of his arrest, Neely was free on a $76,000 bond after he was arrested on Dec. 2 for three separate vehicle thefts and drug possession.