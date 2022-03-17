NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was charged Wednesday night after police said he fired gun shots at a vehicle following a theft at an adult toy store in East Nashville.

According to a warrant, police were called to Jenna’s Toy Box located on Dickerson Pike after an employee said he was robbed and “jumped.” After officers arrived and spoke with the employee, Logan Dunphy, 20, they reviewed surveillance footage from the store.

Police said the video showed a customer with an item in his hand before he ran out the door without paying. The warrant said Dunphy is then seen walking out to confront the suspect, and the two got into a physical fight. Officials said three more people then got out of a vehicle and the physical altercation continued.

When Dunphy got up, police said the four other suspects got into a car and drove off. The warrant also said Dunphy then grabbed his gun from inside the store, walked outside and fired four shots at the vehicle. However, police said the vehicle was out of sight by that point.

Officers said they later learned Dunphy has an order of protection against him in Wilson County, making it illegal for him to use or possess a firearm. He was charged with reckless endangerment.