NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shopper who had her purse snatched is warning others to be alert. It happened at the Gucci Store inside the Mall at Green Hills Monday evening.

“I had my guard down because I thought I was actually okay in Gucci,” Angela Brown explained.

With a security guard standing by, Brown said she thought she was in a secure space.

“It’s an uppity mall, you would think you feel safe there,” said Brown, pointing out that she was also at a high end store with it’s own security guard.

However, Brown became a target while shopping with her husband who was trying on clothes.

“I stood up probably two feet in front of my Louis Vuitton handbag and it was literally within a second,” she said.

The purse was gone as Brown noticed a man in a black knee-length puffy coat rushing towards the door past the security guard.

“I started screaming my purse is gone. The security guard, Gucci security guard, just stood there like a mannequin, didn’t say anything to him, didn’t yell out to security in the mall, did nothing,” said Brown.

Security guards are at the mercy of the store’s policies, according to retail crime experts.

“If there is a no hands on policy at the store, then even the contract security has to obey that rule,” explained Glenn Alred, president of Alert Midsouth. “A lot of times it’s a deterrent. Hopefully it deters people from coming in and wanting to come in and commit crimes against the store or people inside the store, but yeah, that’s generally what they do. They are a deterrent; they are not police officers.”

Alred said liability is the main reason stores don’t act.

“A lot of times if someone gets injured, that’s going to cost you more than an item that was stolen,” he explained.

As for Brown, she chased after the suspect along with several other shoppers. However, she said the thief got away with about $11,000 worth of her belongings in a car that was waiting outside.

“Very angry. I felt like the criminal had more rights than me. Do not let your guard down; it doesn’t matter where you are at, even in a secure location,” she warned.

Metro police said the store did get surveillance images of the suspect.

The Mall at Green Hills recently stepped up their security efforts following a number of thefts from high end stores. The general manager of the mall said in addition to extra officers, they now have a permanent SkyCop camera unit outside the mall. Their collective efforts with Metro police, she said, have resulted in multiple arrests being made and a decrease in incidents.