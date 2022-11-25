NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday shoppers at Opry Mills flocked to Bass Pro Shops to take advantage of the deals of the day.

In fact, the first person to enter the store said he got in line around 9:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

“This year’s a lot busier than the last couple of years,” said Duane Ebach, general manager of the Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops.

According to Ebach, the big ticket item this year is the Garmin Echomap Ultra used for fishing. Bass Pro Shops was offering $1,000 off the original selling price.

Within an hour of opening on Friday, Nov. 25, the Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops was in the top five locations across the country for sales of the device.

“We have enough 10 inches, the 12 we’re going to run out of,” said one employee. “I’d probably say Garmin is the number one unit on the market right now.”

Even if you don’t make it out to the Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills before it closes at 9 p.m. on Black Friday, Ebach said the deals will roll into Saturday, Nov. 26.