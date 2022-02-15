NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Nashville store.

It happened on Jan. 31 at the Prince Jewelers on Nolensville Pike.

Police say the female suspects entered the store and began asking about different types of jewelry on the counter. The women went to pay for the jewelry with a large amount of cash but did not have enough money to cover the cost — an approximately $24,000 value.

They reportedly told the manager they would come back with the rest of the money.

The manager took a bag with the jewelry in it and placed it in a safe until the women returned. When the manager later checked the bag, he found several pieces of jewelry missing.

The missing pieces are valued at $17,000.

After checking the surveillance video, it was revealed one of the women could be seen putting the stolen jewelry in her purse.

Anyone who recognizes the women from the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.