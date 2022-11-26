NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — To kick off Small Business Saturday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper visited several local business owners over the past week to thank them for their contributions to neighborhoods, as well as buy gifts for friends and loved ones.

On Friday, Nov. 25, Cooper — in partnership with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) — issued a call to action for members of the Music City community to eat and shop local during the upcoming holiday season as part of the “Shop Small Nashville” campaign.

“Nashville’s small business community embodies our city’s spirit of entrepreneurship and plays an essential role creating jobs and shaping a Nashville that works for every neighborhood,” Cooper said. “As folks begin shopping this holiday season, I’d encourage all Nashvillians to visit one of our incredible local shops to find something unique and meaningful for their friends and loved ones. When you shop local– take a photo and post it with the hashtag #ShopSmallNashville – and I’ll do the same.”

“Our neighborhoods make up the fabric of our city, and Nashville is blessed with so many great local businesses and nonprofits that help make each neighborhood unique,” said Hal Cato, CEO of the CFMT. “We hope Nashvillians will join us in supporting Small Business Nashville as our community comes together to celebrate this season of light and generosity.”

According to officials, the following local businesses have joined the initiative, pledging to donate a portion of their sales to the CFMT:

North Nashville (donating 10% of sales from Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27): Woodcuts Gallery & Framing at 1613 Jefferson Street The Trenches Gallery at 906 Buchanan Street Maple Built at 1003 Buchanan Street

Green Hills (donating 10% of sales from Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27): Fox’s Donut Den at 3900 Hillsboro Pike #2 Nashville Toys & Books at 2002 Richard Jones Road Levy’s at 3900 Hillsboro Pike #36

Antioch (donating 10% of sales from Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4): Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea at 6900 Lenox Village Drive, Suite 8 Crown Love Beauty Supply at 887 Bell Road Perfectly Cordial

Bellevue (donating 10% of sales from Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10): Bandwagon Music and Repair at 7639 Highway 70 South Loveless Café at 8400 TN-100 The Inka Trailer

East Nashville (donating 10% of sales from Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18): Pearl Diver at 1008 Gallatin Avenue Love & Exile Wines at 715 Main Street A Nashville Blanket Project at 1006 Fatherland Street, Suite 103 Kernels Nashville Popcorn at 2501 Gallatin Avenue B



The CFMT will reportedly give the donated proceeds to five nonprofits, including Keva Inc., East Nashville Cooperative Ministries, the Branch Nashville, Bellevue Community Food Bank, and the Heimerdinger Foundation.