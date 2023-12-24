NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in an East Nashville neighborhood over the holiday weekend.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 20-year-old Mac Lewis Page was found dead shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 behind the wheel of a silver Hyundai Santa Fe in the 2600 block of Pennington Avenue.

Authorities said they believe the shooting took place overnight outside an abandoned duplex, adding that Page drove a short distance before the vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

If you have any information about Page’s death, you are asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can stay anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

No additional details have been released about this homicide case.