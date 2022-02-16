NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday morning.

At 11:30 a.m., police say two men drove to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and dropped off Ameer Ledall Green, 52. Green was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Green died shortly after arrival. The men who dropped him off left before police arrived.

Detectives went to Green’s Janice Drive home, but they did not find a crime scene. Police are now working to determine where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about Green’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (61) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.