NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after officers were called out to a Hermitage Walmart Saturday afternoon following a report of a shooting.
According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was called in at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 from the 4400 block of Lebanon Pike.
Dispatch said nobody was brought to the hospital after the incident.
News 2 reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department for more information, but officials have yet to respond.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.