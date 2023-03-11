NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after officers were called out to a Hermitage Walmart Saturday afternoon following a report of a shooting.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was called in at approximately 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 from the 4400 block of Lebanon Pike.

Dispatch said nobody was brought to the hospital after the incident.

News 2 reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department for more information, but officials have yet to respond.