NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Nashville early Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Nolensville Pike around 3 a.m.
Metro police reported the victim was shot multiple times before they were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.