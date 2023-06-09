NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in South Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Nolensville Pike around 3 a.m.

Metro police reported the victim was shot multiple times before they were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.