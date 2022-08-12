NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot while officers with the United States Marshals Service were attempting to serve a warrant at an apartment complex south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

At least 12 gunshots were heard around 4:45 a.m. at the apartment on University Court.

Metro police reported the Marshals were serving a warrant to a murder suspect out of Davidson County.

While in the process of executing the warrant, shots were fired and the man was struck, according to Metro police. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Multiple unmarked police vehicles were seen arriving at the scene before the gunshots were heard. Tactical officers were seen gathered on a second floor balcony where a man was lying on the ground.

The man, who was in handcuffs, was taken from the balcony on a stretcher to an area hospital for treatment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.