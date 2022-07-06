NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway in west Nashville after an incident early Wednesday morning.

Metro Nashville police were on the scene at Susannah Court after the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Authorities were seen gathering evidence in the parking lot at the Skyview Apartments.

However, it is still unclear whether anyone was shot or if police have identified a suspect. No other information was provided.