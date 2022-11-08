NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard near Clarksville Highway.

  • Ed Temple Boulevard shooting
    (Photo: WKRN)
Metro police has not disclosed if anyone was hurt in the shooting but the immediate area is enclosed with crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.