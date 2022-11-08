NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard near Clarksville Highway.
Metro police has not disclosed if anyone was hurt in the shooting but the immediate area is enclosed with crime scene tape.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.