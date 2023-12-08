NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex in Madison early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a complex on North Dupont Avenue.
Officers at the scene said a K-9 officer was brought in to search for a suspect but it is not known if anyone was taken into custody. Metro police did not release any information on any victims.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.