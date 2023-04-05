NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway after a person was shot at an apartment complex in South Nashville early Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Whispering Oaks Place at the Whispering Oaks Apartment Homes.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that the victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to Metro police, their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
A suspect is not in custody and the motive of the shooting remains underway investigation.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.