NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials closed a portion of Nolensville Pike in South Nashville after two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:14 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike. Officials say they shut down a portion of Nolensville Pike to speak to witnesses and determine what led to the shooting.

According to officers on scene, two people inside the same vehicle were injured in the shooting. One of the victims was shot multiple times and the other was shot in the head, according to Metro police.

Metro police say a preliminary investigation shows shots were fired from another vehicle into the vehicle that occupied the two victims.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say only one of the vehicles has bullet hole damage.

A portion of Nolensville Pike was shut down for hours Monday morning but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately released.