NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An actress who just recently made her debut on the big screen died in her Nashville apartment Thursday morning.

Shonka Dukureh, 44, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment.

One of her two children found her unresponsive and ran to a neighbor for help. The neighbor called 911 just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials say no foul play is evident, but Dukureh’s death is unclassified, pending autopsy results.

Dukureh is best known for her role in “Elvis,” released earlier this year. She played Big Mama Thornton in the movie.

The Elvis biopic was released on June 24, 2022, and soared past Top Gun during its opening weekend. It took the #1 spot as well, making over $31M.