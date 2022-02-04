NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a mysterious fire that broke out Wednesday night. The blaze resulted in the death of 60-year-old Angela Shands.

Just two days after her death, Shands’ daughter was left with several unanswered questions surrounding her mother’s death.

“Someone said there was a fire, and you need to go check on mama, ” remembered Gena Bradford, thinking back to the moment someone alerted her that a fire was burning at her mother’s home.

Fire investigators were called to Quail Court East after they received several calls from witnesses, who reported seeing four men running from the home Wednesday night. Shortly after, the fire was seen by neighbors.

After learning that something was wrong, Bradford remembered quickly gathering her family and heading straight to her mother’s home. On the way, she told News 2, she thought, “God, please, don’t let anything be wrong with mama. God please, let this just be someone else’s house.”

When she arrived, Bradford remembered still seeing investigators at the scene. She recalled that her mother was already at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but Bradford could still see the aftermath of the fire.

Once at the hospital doctors “let us know that she was no longer with us,” Bradford said.

It’s still hard to believe. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not determined the cause of death, but foul play has not been ruled out.

Bradford told News 2, 70% of her mother’s body was burned.

“We’re not even going to be able to have an actual funeral for her because of how badly her body was burned. One of her major wishes was to not be cremated, and they didn’t even give us the option,” said Bradford. “That was her wishes, please don’t cremate me, I don’t want to burn. I don’t want to burn. So, I’m just hoping if they did do something to her, I hope they knocked her out. I hope she didn’t feel anything having been burnt.”

Remnants from that night remain outside of the home. Yellow caution tape is wrapped around parts of the home, while the window connected to Shands’ bedroom is boarded up.

Bradford is pleading for help, asking anyone with information to come forward.

“You took away the option for us to be able to tell her bye. At least have the decency to give her family the closure of what happened to her in her last minutes of life,” said Bradford, speaking directly to those involved in her mother’s death.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. At the time of the fire, Shands was living with two young relatives.

Detectives are pursuing strong leads in identifying those who ran from the property. Anyone who may have seen them or know who they are is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.