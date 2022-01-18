NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the Priest Lake area Monday morning.

The remains were found around 6:15 a.m. along Ned Shelton Road near Bell Road, not far from J. Percy Priest Lake.

According to Metro police, the deceased woman has been identified as Danielle Marie Dupee, 27, of Nashville. Police were able to identify her through her tattoos.

Friends of Dupee tell News 2 she was a mother of two young children and a “sweet and loving” person. Chris Rhone says he will miss her outgoing personality.

“Very bubbly, funny. She was a beautiful young lady that when she stepped in the room she commanded a lot of attention and she had the personality to match as well,” Rhone said.

Police told News 2 that they believe Dupee’s body was placed at the scene overnight. Right now, it is being classified as a death investigation, not a homicide.

“I’ll definitely miss her laugh and her smile. She was definitely, like I said, a very fun person and she’ll definitely be missed,” Rhone said. “She was an all-around good spirit.”

Friends say Dupee attended McGavok High School years ago and was a talented singer.

If you know anything about Dupee’s death, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.