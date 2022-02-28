NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a homicide after finding the body of 40-year-old Charley Marie Koole inside an abandoned car last week.

Charley’s body was located in the backseat of a Dodge Charger parked on Paragon Mills Road on Feb. 22, but police say cameras in the area show the vehicle had been there since Jan. 15.

On Monday, Charley’s father, Charles Koole, and her two brothers spoke with News 2. They said they were still processing her death.

“I was worried weeks ago. I called her phone over and over and over, and some of the people that she knew, and got nothing,” Charles said.

In a press release, Metro police said Charley was shot multiple times. Her family told News 2 the medical examiner reported she had been shot once in the chest.

“What I felt bad about is she sat out there for six weeks in an abandoned car on a pretty well-traveled road — a real busy road. Why that long? It just seems like someone would’ve walked up and seen her,” Charles said.

Charley’s family has no idea who or why someone would kill her, but her father admitted Charley struggled with drugs and alcohol.

“She was one of the many, many people we have in our society with addiction, you know? And it’s sad. And we’re going to lose a lot more if we don’t get a handle on it,” Charles said.

The Koole family is asking for the community’s help finding closure and said they don’t want her case to go cold. Her father and brothers remember her as someone with a smile that always lit up a room.

“Charley Marie needs justice. They know. The police know there’s a trail and they’ll do their job,” Charles said.

If you know anything about Charley’s death, you are urged to call the Metro Nashville Police Department or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.