NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 45-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday after separate crimes unfolded at two downtown Nashville hotels.

According to an arrest warrant, police were called to the Hyatt Place on Third Avenue Tuesday morning for a reported trespasser. The hotel staff told responding officers Jerry Madigan, 45, was asked to leave the hotel several times, but he ignored them, went to the buffet area, and took some food. Employees told police Madigan was told in the past not to enter the hotel due to previous incidents.

Police said when they detained Madigan, they learned he was involved in a sexual battery incident that happened less than two weeks prior at another downtown Nashville hotel.

An affidavit stated on Dec. 11 around 5:30 a.m., a woman working valet at the Hampton Inn located on Fourth Avenue attempted to take a nap in the hotel lobby. The victim reportedly told police she was asleep on a couch when Madigan laid down behind her in a “spooning” position, and she woke up to him touching her inappropriately.

Officers said she quickly got up and told her female co-worker what happened as Madigan continued to lay on the couch. When the victim’s co-worker told Madigan to leave, police said he began to make “vulgar sexual statements” before he exited.

Madigan is faced with sexual battery and trespassing charges.