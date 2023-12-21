NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2023 Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will be the city and state’s first Safe Bar event, aiming to prevent cases of sexual assault.

Through the Safe Bar program, bartenders, security, and other staff members at the event are undergoing comprehensive training led by Nashville’s Sexual Assault Center (SAC). According to the SAC, the training will empower employees to identify sexual harassment or assault and intervene safely.

In addition, stations serving alcohol will provide drug detection coasters, posters will be placed in restrooms at the Big Bash, and announcements will be made by the event’s emcee.

“This is a very proactive step by the city and the [Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp]. It’s really not in a response to anything,” said Lorraine McGuire, vice president of community relations for the SAC. “The moment they started working with the Sexual Assault Center and learned that 50% of sexual assaults happen within an alcohol-serving establishment, they wanted to do something proactive about it, and it’s pretty incredible that they are making our first event something with exposure of up to 200,000 people.”

McGuire said there is typically a spike in the SAC’s clinic during Nashville’s biggest events, so the organization will be monitoring how the Safe Bar program operates on New Year’s Eve, making adjustments, and working to apply it to other events in the future.

In the Davidson County area, there are currently about 15 venues that are Safe Bar certified year-round. This means at least 50% of their staff have completed the 1.5-hour training course, either in-person or online.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“[I’ve] been doing this for a very long time, and gut feeling’s typically the true feeling, and now we have tools to be able to react in a professional manner,” said Jay Kill, owner and operator of Frankie J’s in Germantown.

Kill told News 2 he’s witnessed a confidence boost within the staff since completing the course.

“I’m noticing the staff and even myself being more vigilant on who, what, when, and where with our customers, and even within our own staff, being able to coach and counsel, saying, ‘Hey, check this customer out, keep an eye on them a little bit better, something doesn’t feel right,'” Kill explained.

According to Kill, Frankie J’s will soon be receiving the drug detection coasters, as well as signage to alert customers that it’s a Safe Bar-certified establishment. He added that bar employees have already started incorporating other safety precautions, like having taxi cab numbers on standby in case a customer needs to leave quickly and discreetly.

“We want our customers to feel even more safe and more comfortable,” said Kill. “We’re looking out for their best interest.”

Safe Bar training and supplies are free of charge to the establishments. Follow these links to request Safe Bar training or see a map of the state’s Safe Bar-trained venues.

If you or someone you know needs help, the SAC encourages you to call Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis and support line at 1-866-811-7473.