NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two registered sex offenders were charged Thursday after they were found to have multiple unregistered online accounts.

According to Metro police, Domingo Sis, 33, convicted of statutory rape in Davidson County, was booked after officials said he was found to have an unregistered WhatsApp account under the username ‘Dios Es Fiel,’ and an unregistered Gmail account.

Police also charged Robert Floyd, 67. Floyd, who is convicted of sexual battery in Georgia, was found to have unregistered Instagram and Facebook accounts in Davidson County.

Both suspects were booked into jail on Thursday. Floyd was released after he made bond. Sis was sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.