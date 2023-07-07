NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 56-year-old registered sex offender was arrested and charged with stalking a woman while she was working out at her West End area apartment complex.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Elmington Avenue on Thursday around 5 p.m. for a man who was exposing himself.

The victim, who is a Vanderbilt University student, told arriving officers she was working out at the complex’s fitness center when she saw an older man outside masturbating while she was exercising, according to an arrest warrant.

Officers then located the man, identified in court documents as registered sex offender Timothy Temple, in the complex near another building. He was positively identified by the victim, who intends to prosecute.

Metro police reported the victim called for help on Wednesday after a similar incident happened but Temple was no longer in the area.

According to an arrest warrant, Temple told officers he had marijuana in his backpack, which was collected as evidence.

Temple was booked into the Metro jail and charged with two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of trespassing, one count of stalking, sex offender registration violation and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000.