NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted sex offender is behind bars after police discovered a flash drive containing sexual images of children taped behind a refrigerator inside of his apartment.

On Monday, April 17, Department of Corrections officers conducted a compliance check at 32-year-old Matthew Dennis’ apartment in the 200 block of Bridgeway Avenue.

An arrest warrant states that Dennis is under life-time community supervision due to his previous conviction of three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a minor.

During a check of the residence, an officer found a flash drive taped to the back of the kitchen’s refrigerator. Officers then plugged the flash drive into a laptop to examine the contents.

According to an arrest warrant, officers discovered a folder on the flash drive that contained more than 50 images of minors engaging in sexual activity.

In an interview, Dennis told officers that he had no knowledge of the flash drive, but also admitted that he has lived at the apartment for two years without roommates.

Court record state that the flash drive has been seized and is pending a search warrant for any additional contents.

Dennis was taken into custody and charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $25,000 bond.