NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several people are left displaced this morning after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in East Nashville.

Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire just after 1 a.m. Monday morning in the 900 block of Boscobel Street at an apartment complex.

According to Nashville Fire Department, investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units after someone left something on the stove. Fire crews were able to contain the flames to one unit in the apartment but say the flames did make their way into the complex’s attic.

One person was living in the unit that caught fire, but investigators say due to concerns about the attic all residents in the complex were left displaced.

Fire personnel says seven adults and five kids lived in the complex that houses four apartments.

No injuries to the residents or fire personnel were reported.