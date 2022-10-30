NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Authorities said the initiative — which involved MNPD traffic officers, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division, South Precinct officers, and THP troopers — led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests.

MNPD and THP helicopters were also used to track down the locations of reckless activity, as well as monitor vehicles that escaped from officers on the ground.

As a result of the weekend street racer enforcement, the following individuals are currently facing criminal charges, according to police:

Patrick Jones. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Marricus Duncan. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Derrick Vassar. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Mackqies Raymond. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tyler Cobb. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Patrick Jones, 27, of Memphis, is charged with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle. He is being held on a $5,000 bond. A THP trooper reportedly spotted Jones traveling at 81 mph in a Dodge Charger on Franklin Pike, but Jones ignored the trooper’s emergency equipment and sped away. A helicopter followed Jones to an apartment complex on Tampa Drive, where he was arrested.

Marricus Duncan, 23, of Humboldt, is charged with unlawful gun possession while the subject of an order of protection issued in Rutherford County. He is being held on a $2,000 bond. An AR-style rifle was found in the backseat of Jones’ Charger, in which Duncan was a passenger, authorities said. In addition, an AR-style pistol and a Glock semi-automatic pistol were found in the grass next to where Duncan and Jones were arrested in the apartment complex.



Guns from the Dodge Charger. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Derrick Vassar, 23, of Gallatin, is charged with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle, aggravated reckless driving, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest, and displaying the wrong license plate on his Corvette. He is being held on a $10,500 bond. Officers, both on the ground and in the air, were in the area around Old Hickory Boulevard and Firestone Parkway when they spotted a large number of people in a gas station parking lot while Vassar was doing donuts with the Corvette in the parking lot, police reported. Officers tried to stop Vassar as he pulled out, but he accelerated. A helicopter crew followed the Corvette — which had a tag registered to a Ford — to the 200 block of Crossings Place. Vassar bailed out and tried to run before he was taken into custody in the back parking area of the property.

Mackqies Raymond, 21, of Nashville, is charged with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle and aggravated reckless driving. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. Raymond, driving an orange Dodge Charger, was spotted at several “meet up” spots where vehicles were doing burnouts and donuts, officials said. In addition, he was reportedly seen doing donuts on Murfreesboro Pike under the airport runway bridge. Raymond fled from the officers repeatedly, but the Charger was tracked to Omohundro Place, where he was ultimately arrested.

Tyler J. Cobb, 21, of Murfreesboro, is named in Nashville arrest warrants charging him with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle, aggravated reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. Cobb was seen doing donuts while driving a U-Haul pickup truck in a parking lot on Corporate Drive, according to authorities. A Metro police lieutenant activated their lights and siren and tried to stop Cobb, but he escaped in a way that seriously endangered himself, the people in the truck with him, and other motorists in significant danger. A THP helicopter followed Cobb until a trooper stopped him in Murfreesboro. At the time of the stop, police said Cobb was free on $50,000 bond after being arrested in February for two counts of felony aggravated assault. He was accused of pointing a gun at two people who criticized a car meet Cobb was attending. THP arrested and charged Cobb for the offenses in Rutherford County, but he will reportedly be booked on the Nashville charges in the near future.

Jermont Robinson, 21, of La Vergne, was issued a state misdemeanor citation charging him with aggravated reckless driving. Robinson was seen driving a blue Mustang that was doing donuts in the Woodmont Hills Church parking lot on Franklin Pike. According to authorities, there were numerous people and vehicles in the parking lot — which served as a “meet up” spot — at the time.



In addition, officials reported that multiple citations were written during the operation for a variety of violations, such as speeding, excessive noise, careless driving, running red lights, failure to use a turn signal, and not having proof of insurance.