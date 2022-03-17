NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least three law enforcement departments across Middle Tennessee are working to find a missing man.

Jeffrey Dennis, 31, was reported missing on Feb. 11 out of Cross Plains, where he was living at the time.

“Just having to wait, and that gut-wrenching feeling of every morning hoping that that’s not him that’s on the news, or just hoping that he does contact us because that’s kind of where we’re at every day,” said Jessica Anderson, Dennis’ sister.

Day in and day out, Anderson waits by her phone, waiting and hoping for closure. Anderson explained, after a week of no one hearing from her older brother, the family knew something was wrong.

“Just hoping he’s okay,” Anderson said. “We know that somebody knows something, but somebody’s not saying something, and that’s what’s so hard for me.”

Several days after he was reported missing, Anderson said the family received a call that Dennis’ car was found on the side of the road and was towed away. Now, she is frustrated by what she considers to be a lack of evidence collected that could potentially lead to his location.

“It was found on the side of the road and that was kind of the red flag that something is very wrong,” remembered Anderson. “Who was the last person in the car, that had that car, talk to them. I’m sure there’s some kind of record since they were in somebody’s car that I believe was stolen.”

Anderson explained there are still so many unanswered questions surrounding her brother’s disappearance. The entire situation has been tough on the family, as they try to spread the word about him.

The family told News 2, the father of two was last seen in South Nashville. Although the initial missing person’s report was filed in Cross Plains, Metro police have been notified of the possibility that he could be in the metro area.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Cross Plains police in finding Dennis. If you have any information or know where he might be, your asked to call the sheriff’s office, or Cross Plains police.