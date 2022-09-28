NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several homes were ransacked in Bellevue after a thief broke into the River Plantation condos in broad daylight, stealing everything from televisions to personal belongings.

However, News 2’s Kendall Ashman spoke to one couple who had something much more sentimental taken.

“I almost don’t really know what to say. It just makes me want to cry,” Tavis Polley, who lives in one of the ransacked Bellevue homes, said

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Polley came home to her front door busted in. Ring camera video captured a man walking towards her home.

“I’m not sure what he was looking for, but he took everything out of drawers, threw it on the ground, went through my jewelry box, went through my personal belongings, Went through my children’s room,” said Polley.

Moments later, the suspect is seen leaving with a bag full of Xboxes, money, jewelry and a TV. However, the most valuable items stolen were Polley and her fiancé’s wedding rings.

“Our wedding is in two weeks and we had saved money for those wedding rings and we were very excited about it, and they can be replaced, but just the sort of a starting point for us and it’s just gone,” Polley said.

However, Polley hopes the Ring camera video will help police

“We’ve seen a trend, unfortunately, in Bellevue the past couple of weeks with these break-ins,” said Polley. “I’m not sure if they’re related.”

Polley told News 2 that she is on high alert now more than ever since she normally works from home during the day.

“I don’t usually answer the door when I’m home by myself, so I keep thinking about what would have happened if he had been here while I was home, what the story would have been if he had broke in while I’m working upstairs in my bedroom by myself,” Polley said. “That’s what kept me up last night, how things could have been different.”

Metro police are working to track down the car captured by neighbor’s ring cameras. The suspect is believed to be driving a white Jeep Cherokee sport.

If you have any information about the Bellevue break-ins, you’re asked to send in a tip to Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.