NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rockers Set It Off have announced a brand new tour will hit 32 cities, including Nashville in 2024.

Set It Off will bring Crown the Empire, DeathbyRomy and Caskets on the 2024 tour, produced by Live Nation, the band announced.

(Courtesy: Live Nation)

The rock band will take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl on Monday, April 29, 2024, according to Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale before the general on-sale on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at the band’s website.