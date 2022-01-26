NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a serious crash along Bell Road in Antioch Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and Hickory Hollow Parkway.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It has not been reported if anyone was injured in the crash but multiple ambulances have since left the scene.

Hickory Hollow Parkway is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to use caution throughout the area.