NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has charged a man after more than 20 vehicles — 10 of which were parked at one venue — were broken into over the past three months.

Back in November, 10 cars were broken into at TopGolf, an entertainment lounge with driving ranges on Cowan Street, including at least one vehicle from which a firearm was stolen, according to Metro police.

Investigators identified Robert McWilliams III, 21, as the suspect in the string of burglaries after another burglary investigation where the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Nissan Murano with the passenger side headlight was out.

Robert McWilliams III (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to registration records, police said McWilliams is the registered owner of a 2006 silver Nissan Murano.

Officers began to check MNPD surveillance cameras and spotted the SUV near 500 Main Street in East Nashville on multiple occasions.

McWilliams was arrested on Jan. 23 and reportedly admitted to breaking into cars at TopGolf during an interview. However, he was out on bond when an additional motor vehicle burglary warrant was issued.

The police report said the surveillance video shows the silver Nissan Murano enter the lot and McWilliams breaking into a white Ford Explorer.

McWilliams allegedly had to make a forced entry to the vehicle and broke the rear passenger side window to steal two Amazon Fire Tablets, according to police.

McWilliams was booked into the Metro jail on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and was charged with felony burglary, as well as a felony probation violation, officials said. His Murano was also recovered.

Metro police reported Central Precinct detectives were investigating more than 20 motor vehicle burglaries with the suspected vehicle being a silver Nissan Murano missing a headlight in recent months.