NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a Nashville Home Depot now faces several charges.

According to Metro police, Travis Thomas Jr, 28, stole from the Home Depot in One Hundred Oaks in the 2300 block of Powell Drive on multiple occasions. A loss prevention employee at the Home Depot stated that Thomas has stolen up to $15,000 worth of items among the total 19 times he stole from the store.

An affidavit stated that during each robbery Thomas can be seen walking into the store taking items and then walking past registers without paying. Officials say during one of the robberies, Thomas physically assaulted a worker.

Thomas now faces five different charges including theft, assault and vandalism. He is currently being held in the Metro Jail.