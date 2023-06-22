NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody last week after reportedly stealing nearly $20,000 in luxury handbags from the Mall at Green Hills.

Metro police reported Dereka Conway and another woman took the bags from Nordstrom on May 28, 2023. The pair were seen arriving at the mall in a black Infiniti Q50 with an unidentified driver.

The women entered the store together, separated and began walking around the store, according to arrest documents.

Dereka Conway (Courtesy: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Dereka Conway (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Dereka Conway with stolen merchandise (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

After entering the store and approaching the designer purse section, Metro police reported Conway started cutting the security cords from the bags and loading them onto her arms.

Conway and the other woman then left the store and fled in the Infiniti.

The collective value of the ten bags taken is $18,244, according to the store’s loss prevention employee.

Conway was taken into custody on June 16 and booked into the Metro jail. She was charged with multiple counts of theft of merchandise, probation violation, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

According to an affidavit, officers recognized Conway from other cases in Davidson County.

In March 2015, Conway was among three women charged with stealing more than $2,000 of childrens clothing from the Mt. Juliet JCPenney.

Murfreesboro police arrested Conway after a string of retail store thefts in which nearly $10,000 of stolen merchandise was found inside her vehicle. At the time of this arrest, Conway already had warrants out for stealing more than $5,800 from Victoria’s Secret at The Avenue in addition to being involved in three separate theft occurrences from May 3 to May 18, 2021.

In December 2022, Conway was arrested and charged with stealing more than $3,000 of perfume and cologne from Ulta Beauty. Hendersonville police believe she was selling the stolen items on social media.