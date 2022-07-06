NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with Metro police are working to identify a man accused of multiple robberies at businesses across Nashville.

Metro police reported the man attempted to rob the Dollar General at 1118 Dickerson Pike Wednesday morning. He punched the clerk after he refused to give him money and fled empty-handed, according to a release.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He is also suspected of robbing another Dollar General in Madison on Gallatin Pike Tuesday. He reportedly lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun before taking cash from the register.

According to Metro police, he robbed a clerk at knifepoint during a hold-up at an East Nashville Mapco on Gallatin Pike Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from a surveillance photo from Monday’s Mapco robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.