NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify a man accused of robbing multiple businesses across Nashville this week.

He attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank on Wedgewood Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Metro police reported he passed a robbery note to a teller but left without any money.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He is also a suspect in a robbery at a Boost mobile store on Charlotte Pike Tuesday and at the Dunkin Donuts on Elliston Place Monday.

Metro police reported he has multiple tattoos on his arms and told victims at the businesses he was homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.