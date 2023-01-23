NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they ended their Sunday night by making their third serial robbery arrest of the weekend.

Late Sunday night, Metro police announced the arrest of ex-con Terrance Turner, 43, who is accused of being responsible for multiple robberies.

According to officers, Turner recently robbed the Dollar Tree on Smiths Springs Road in the Priest Lake area.

Officials say meticulous surveillance conducted by officers led to Turner’s arrest. Turner is believed responsible for at least eight robbery cases, according to Metro police.

Turner was charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and two counts of felon in possession of a handgun – which are all felony charges.