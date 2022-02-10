NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A serial thief was charged Wednesday after police said he stole thousands of dollars of items from the same home improvement store.

According to a warrant, the thefts spanned over a two-week period on five different occasions — from Oct. 25-Nov. 7, 2021. Police said during each incident Deangelo Evans, 47, walked into the Lowes located at 7034 Charlotte Pike store, loaded up a cart full of copper wire rolls, then left the store without paying.

In total, the warrant said he stole $14,816 worth of merchandise from the store.

Video surveillance, as well as witness statements from employees of the store, helped identify Evans as the suspect. He was charged with a felony probation violation and felony theft.