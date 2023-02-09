NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a serial burglary suspect.

Ronald L. McKnight, 41, is wanted on multiple aggravated burglary warrants in Davidson County.

Police say he is responsible for the following break-ins:

Sept. 22 at two apartments in the 7600 block of Cabot Drive

Sept. 27 at three condos in the 8200 block of Sawyer Brown Road

Sept. 29 on Berkley Drive

Oct. 28 at a Lealand Lane duplex

Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue

Police say McKnight took TVs, electronics, musical equipment and cash during the crimes.

The 41-year-old is an ex-con who was previously convicted of burglary and drug offenses. A parole violation warrant has also been issued for him.

Anyone who sees McKnight or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.