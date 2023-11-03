NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — A man wanted in connection with two armed robberies at a bank in Belle Meade has been taken into custody.

Metro police reported Tyrone Meriweather, 48, was found inside a room at America’s Best Value Inn along Brick Church Pike in North Nashville on Friday, Nov. 3.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Meriweather has been charged with aggravated robbery for holding up U.S. Bank’s Belle Meade branch on Harding Pike at knifepoint on Oct. 19, according to authorities. He is also suspected of robbing the same bank in a similar manner on Wednesday, Nov. 1, police said.

In addition, officials reported Meriweather is charged with cocaine possession. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately released.