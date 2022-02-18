NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The death of a man found on the ground on Lewis Street in the Napier area on September 26 has been ruled a homicide.

Police say someone found 57-year-old Kenneth Williams on the Lewis Street ground with traumatic head injuries. Williams had been dead for several hours before he was found.

Initially, investigators were not able to find any witnesses or video surveillance. However, over the course of the investigation, officers learned from a third-party source that Williams may have been injured during a fight.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the assault and are trying to identify the suspect involved.

Anyone with information on Williams’ death or who may be responsible should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.