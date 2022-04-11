NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for drivers from a Nashville nonprofit that helps older adults make it from point A to point B.

Senior Ride Nashville said it’s experiencing an “unexpected surge in ride requests” as more people come out of isolation from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The local transportation organization is now looking for more drivers and volunteers to help keep up with the demand. Volunteer drivers and paid contract drivers do receive mileage reimbursement.

Carrie Brumfield, executive director of Senior Ride Nashville, said, “Our drivers provide the link to the community that local seniors need by helping them access medical support, food, social engagement, and so much more.”

Senior Ride Nashville requires drivers to have a safe driving history and at least five years behind the wheel. Plus, a valid driver’s license, a cell phone, and access to a car in good working condition.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking on this link.

And for anyone wanting to become a contract driver, an application can be found at this link.