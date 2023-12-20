NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– More than a year after the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle gave Tennessee fans headaches and heartaches, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), along with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have introduced a bill they said will reform the online ticket purchasing experience.

“Fans have become increasingly frustrated with how difficult it has been to obtain affordable tickets to see their favorite artists perform,” said Blackburn.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is the main sponsor of the bill along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vermont), Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi), Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-New Mexico), and Blackburn.

Called the “Fans First Act”, the bill aims to increase ticket price transparency, protect consumers from fake tickets, and curb exorbitantly high ticket prices.

“Bots are snatching up tickets and selling them for exorbitant prices on secondary markets, while some ticketing companies are selling speculative event tickets that don’t even exist,” Blackburn said. “This bipartisan legislation builds upon my work to safeguard artists and their fans in the online ticket marketplace.”

Blackburn said this bill builds on her 2016 Better Online Ticket Sales Act, which aims to curb scalpers’ ability to purchase a lot of tickets quickly.

The “Fans First Act” has support from many groups of artists and ticket vendors, including LiveNation, whose leader was grilled by Blackburn and other Senators in January.