NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at the Interstate 65 West Loop have reopened after a crash left a semi-truck hanging off the edge of a exit ramp early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 6:12 a.m. Saturday morning near exit 208 which caused several closures across interstates in Nashville. The early morning crash left the trailer of a semi-truck hanging off the edge of the exit ramp. Metro police shut down the eastbound exit ramp and all westbound lanes of I-40 but they have since reopened at this time.

Source: TDOT

It is unknown what caused the crash or if the driver faced any injuries.

No other information was immediately released.